Premier domain at home. Arsenal and Aston Villa imposed themselves in the Netherlands and Belgium to the PSV and witches. The Mikel Arteta team did it with rumble, which walked scandalically. Those of London and Birmingham had Spanish scorers, Mikel Merino and Marco Asensio. In Dortmund there were tables.

Arsenal gunpowder

In the Dortmund-Lille, possible rivals of Barça if it happens, everything will be decided in France after signing a tie

Without front but with ingenuity. Thus, Arsenal won in Eindhoven. Before the casualties in his attack Mikel Arteta took the location of Mikel Merino as false nine and the former of the Royal Society put the third goal Gunner . As soon as the half hour of the game was spent and Arsenal seemed to have resolved not only the game but also the tie. Timber advanced to the Londoners and his wonder boy, Nwaneri, only 17, put the second for Arsenal from the heart of the area. The PSV was so baffled that another mess was made in defense that Merino took advantage of. But before the break the Dutch team reduced distances by transforming Lang a penalty committed on Luuk de Jong. It was a mirage because just starting the Odegaard resumption put the arsenal room and Trosssard the fifth. The PSV did not present opposition and Odegaard achieved its double and the sixth of the Arsenal. The thing would not be here since Calafiori closed the score with the shocking 1-7.

Equality in Dortmund

In the tie from which the rival of Barça would come out if the Blaugrana advance, the German team and the Lille finished in tables. The Dortmund has recovered a certain stability with Niko Kovac on the bench and also shine with the presence of Adeyemi. He demonstrated it with the goal with the left that marked at the exit of a corner (22). But the Lille did not give up. The French team, which has won Madrid and Atlético in this Champions, tied through Haraldsson (68). Everything will be decided in France.

Award for the Villa

The eighth day opened in witches with a match that had already occurred in the league. Then Aston Villa fell 1-0 with a goal product of an absurd penalty. On this occasion the team of Unai Emery went out for all and just broken the game opened the scoring with somewhat from Bailey after a distant and frontal foul that bruised Mings. The Villains They could expand their advantage with a Rashford shot that aborted the goalkeeper but did not last the rent to the Birmingham set. The Belgians leveled the contest by mediation of the Cuyper side after a good Tzolis maneuver (12). After this climbing start the encounter became tactical, especially because the villa was picked up around Draine Martínez. Until Emery determined a quadruple change no clear occasions were produced. One of those who entered the field was Marco Asensio, who ran into goalkeeper Mignolet. While Vanaken was able to advance to the witches with a crossed header. But what the Belgian team was found was defeat. First with a Rogers center on the right that was introduced into the door by central Mechele (82). And then with a penalty transformed by Asensio (87). He caresses the Villa Los Cuartos.