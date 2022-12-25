London (dpa)

Arsenal will resume its struggle for the English Premier League title by meeting its guest, West Ham United, tomorrow in the seventeenth stage of the competition, and after a long pause that coincided with the activities of the Qatar World Cup 2022, Arsenal returns to the fore, hoping to move further away from the top of the English Premier League.

Arsenal is looking for its fourth consecutive and thirteenth victory this season in exchange for a single draw and one defeat, while West Ham did not taste victory in the last three matches, and it also seeks to achieve the fifth victory, in the frustrating season that witnessed its loss in nine matches against a draw. in two games.

Arsenal tops the English Premier League standings table with 37 points, five points behind its closest stalker Manchester City, the defending champion, at a time when West Ham suffers greatly from its current situation, as it ranks sixteenth with 14 points.

Arsenal is living an exceptional season under the leadership of its Spanish coach, Mikel Arteta, hoping to compete to win the English Premier League title for the fourth time in its history and for the first time since the 2003-2004 season. With 15 points from five victories and one defeat, he left the League Cup competition in the third round by losing 1-3 at home to Brighton, and Arsenal misses the efforts of its striker Gabriel Jesus, who was injured while participating with the Brazilian national team in the Qatar World Cup 2022. Arteta warned his players against Underestimating West Ham United, which he described as a very dangerous competitor.

Arteta said, “West Ham is a very dangerous competitor, because I know for sure that his coach, David Moyes, works with the team seriously.” .

During his professional career, Arteta played for about 7 seasons under the leadership of Moyes with Everton, and he talked about his experience under the leadership of Moyes.

And he noted: “Moyes has a huge influence. I am grateful at first for all the confidence he showed me. He was supportive all the time in anything we did together. We had a successful period.”

And Arsenal will be able to widen the difference with its direct pursuer, Manchester City, who will wait until next Wednesday to meet its host, Leeds United.

City, led by Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, lives in a state of confidence after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the League Cup competition, with an exciting victory over its guest Liverpool 3-2 last Thursday.

But City needs to restore its balance in the league competition after losing in the last match before the international break, against its guest Brentford 1-2. City relies heavily on the efforts of the Norwegian sniper Erling Haaland, who presents an exceptional season, as he tops the scorers list with 18 goals, six goals behind. Harry Kane is Tottenham’s top scorer and second in the list.

The competition for the title is not limited to Arsenal and City only, but Newcastle United appears in the picture strongly, in light of its third place with 30 points, two points behind City and seven points behind Arsenal.

Newcastle will meet its host Leicester City tomorrow, hoping to achieve its sixth consecutive victory after a wonderful career that saw its victory over Tottenham and Chelsea before the international break, in addition to advancing to the quarter-finals of the Professional League Cup by beating Bournemouth.

Tottenham is also looking to establish its feet among the adults by facing it against Brentford tomorrow, and before the international break, Tottenham defeated its guest Leeds United 4/3 after bidding farewell to the League Cup at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte expressed his confidence in reserve goalkeeper Fraser Foster, before his debut against Brentford, and Conte confirmed that Hugo Lloris would be on the bench against Brentford, after playing the World Cup final.

Forrester will get his Tottenham debut, and his manager knows what to expect from the 34-year-old.

Conte said: “With regard to Foster, we are talking about a goalkeeper we can trust, a good goalkeeper about a professional player, he is a goalkeeper we can count on. Yes, he will play against Brentford.

He continued, “We want Lloris to remain on the bench against Brentford. It is important after the World Cup that these players get a little rest.”

Tottenham occupies the fourth place qualifying for the Champions League, with 29 points, but only three points behind the fifth-placed Manchester United, who showed some signs of recovery recently and advanced to the quarter-finals of the League Cup at the expense of Burnley, after beating Fulham with two goals in the last match. him before the international break.

Manchester United, led by Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag, will meet Nottingham Forest the day after tomorrow, with the aim of winning and reviving its European hopes.

The situation is not much different for Liverpool, who is also seeking to revive its European hopes by beating its host Aston Villa today, and Liverpool ranks sixth with 22 points, seven points behind the last qualifying positions for the Champions League, while Aston Villa comes in twelfth place with 18 points. Thus, he also has a legitimate dream of qualifying for the continental championship, as only four points separate him from Liverpool.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he is happy with the ignition of competition between the Premier League Golden Square teams. Klopp said, “Of course, we left a gap between us and the first places in the ranking table… But we consider ourselves at the moment of the fight, and this means that we have to chase, which is what we will do.”

He added, “I saw good signs against Manchester City. I was not happy with everything. I did not like our counter-attacks… All the players who returned from the World Cup are ready, and this is very important.”

Chelsea also seeks to move a step closer to the golden square by facing Bournemouth tomorrow.

Chelsea ranks eighth with 21 points, eight points behind the Golden Square, while Bournemouth ranks fourteenth with 16 points.

In the rest of the matches, Everton meets Wolverhampton, Southampton with Brighton, and Crystal Palace with Fulham tomorrow.