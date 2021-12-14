In recent years, the Gabonese has kept the club afloat with goals, but recent disciplinary problems have led the Gunners to make a particularly important decision …

Some football loves seem destined to last forever, while others break up when you least expect it. This is the case of the relationship between Arsenal and what has certainly been their best performing player in recent years, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Since the Gunners bought him for 2018 for over 60 million from Borussia Dortmund, the Gabonese has kept the club afloat with goals, taking the title of top scorer in the 2018/19 season and even becoming captain. Too bad that now the club has decided to remove the band, following a clash with the coach Arteta due to the failure to respect the internal rules of the Arsenal squad.

GOODBYE BAND – On the official website of the Gunners an official note has appeared, then also shared on social networks, which announces the choice by the club. “Following his latest rule breaking last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our captain and will not be considered for the call-ups for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United. We expect all of our players , especially our captain, abide by the rules and standards that we have set and which we have all adhered to. We are totally focused on tomorrow’s match. ” Which for Arteta will be the second in a row without the center forward, considering that Aubameyang was excluded from the squad list also against Southampton.

DISCIPLINARY REASONS – In his press conference, Arteta had talked about disciplinary issues without going into detail, but the British tabloids, as always, had dug deeper. The problem would have arisen from a trip for family reasons to Gabon, organized in concert with the club, from which however Aubameyang would have returned late, with consequent problems also for compliance with the rules related to the Covid pandemic. Hence the clash, which culminated first with the exclusion from the weekend match and then with the announcement of the farewell to the band, obtained in 2019 after the previous captain, Xhaka, had been removed for disciplinary reasons. However, it is not the first time that the center forward and Arteta are at odds. Also last March the coach had excluded his striker from the starting eleven (however bringing him to the bench) in the North London derby against Tottenham, again for the now classic disciplinary reasons. But then the case came back and the band remained in Aubameyang. At least, until the next fight …

December 14, 2021 (change December 14, 2021 | 14:42)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Arsenal #hard #punch #Aubameyang #Arteta #call #club #removes #captains #armband