(Reuters) – Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has made “exceptional progress” at the London club despite being relegated with two previous clubs, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Before joining Arsenal in August 2021, Ramsdale were relegated from Division One with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old has played an important role in Arsenal’s title race this season, recently making a series of crucial saves in their Premier League 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

“He’s been really, really good and probably against the odds,” Arteta told reporters on Friday. “Because when you look at his background and where he came from, he was relegated twice, it was hard to imagine.”

“But we saw that he had the character, charisma and personality to play for our club and the potential qualities to adapt to our style of play.”

“When you see the development he has had over the last two seasons, I think he is exceptional.”

Ramsdale, who has three caps to the England squad, has made 12 saves in the league so far, trailing only Manchester United’s David de Gea and Newcastle United’s Nick Pope, who are tied on 13.

Arsenal, who have a six-point lead in the league, travel to West Ham United on Sunday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)