After the Arsenal FC recently separated from the substitute for keeper Bernd Leno, a successor was immediately found for the number two – Alex Runarsson comes from Dijon!
The Gunners recently gave up their substitute goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa, as the Argentine sees himself as a clear regular line-up. A successor was needed and is already here!
Runar Alex Runarsson comes for just over a million pounds from the French Dijon FCO, for whom the Icelander has played since 2018, but was unable to assert himself as a clear goalkeeper. The 25-year-old couldn’t get past Alfred Gomis in the past season either.
Runarsson has now signed a contract in London until 2024, but it will be difficult for a fit Bernd Leno to dispute the space between the posts. In return, Arsenal was able to save important millions on the transfer fee and salary.
