London (AFP)

Arsenal reached the fourth round of the EFL Cup after beating third-tier Bolton Wanderers 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners’ goals were scored by Declan Rice (16), Etan Nwaneri (37 and 49), Raheem Sterling (64) and German Kai Havertz (77), while Bolton’s goal was scored by Welshman Aaron Collins (53).

Arsenal’s win comes just 72 hours after a thrilling 2-2 draw with rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, in a match that Spanish coach Mikel Arteta’s team completed the entire second half with ten players, after Belgian Leandro Trossard was sent off in the final moments of the first half.

Arteta made seven changes to his side that played against City, most notably in goal, with Spanish keeper David Raya injured and 16-year-old Jack Porter taking his place, while new signing Sterling made his first appearance at the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea.

Liverpool, the title holder of last season’s edition, followed in Arsenal’s footsteps, but after recovering from a one-goal deficit to beat West Ham 3-1 at Anfield.

The Reds owe their victory to the Portuguese Diogo Jota, who scored two goals (25 and 49), and the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (74), after Jarrell Quansah had scored the opening goal for West Ham by mistake into his own goal (21).

The match witnessed the expulsion of Mexican Edson Alvarez, West Ham midfielder, in the 76th minute.

This is the third consecutive win for the team of Dutch coach Arne Slot in various competitions, since the team lost in a disappointing manner at the hands of Nottingham Forest 0-1 in the English Premier League in its only defeat this season.

Liverpool are second in the league, one point behind leaders Manchester City.

It is noteworthy that Liverpool holds the record for the number of League Cup titles with ten titles, ahead of Manchester City, which has won it eight times.