At Craven Cottage the Gunners impose themselves with the signatures of Gabriel, Martinelli and Odegaard (0-3). The Red Devils stopped at home by Southampton (0-0), Casemiro sent off in the 34th minute. West Ham-Aston Villa ends 1-1

Unstoppable. Arsenal regained their 5-point lead over Manchester City in the standings by beating Fulham, who were destroyed 3-0 at Craven Cottage with a first half as absolute masters. Thanks to assists from Leo Trossard, the first ever to score three away goals before the break, thanks to goals from Gabriel, Martinelli and Ødegaard, thanks to the class of a team that plays by heart and takes their fifth victory without problems in a row in the league dominating at home to the revelation of the season. And that celebrates the return of Gabriel Jesus, on the field since the 77th minute for the first time after the knee injury he sustained at the World Cup which risked derailing the Gunners’ season. See also Leandro Castellanos retires from football

THE KEYS — Arsenal won for the 100th time under Arteta as manager, attacking the game from the start, taking control of the game and reaching unrivaled heights between the 16th and 26th minutes, when a goal was canceled in rapid succession by Var and the goals of the two Gabriels who started as starter, to which was added that of captain Ødegaard. The Gunners have once again demonstrated their team strength: they have a thousand solutions, to which Trossard has also been added, perfectly placed in the false nueve part, and it is no coincidence that they are the only Premier team with three players above 10 goals, with Ødegaard joining Saka and Martinelli. Compared to the last two games, the Gunners have also avoided conceding goals, with Ramsdale’s unbeaten run shaking in the second half when Mitrovic headed in. Fulham was all there, in the header of their centre-forward who hasn’t scored in 6 games. Silva’s team, newly promoted and deservedly climbing up to eighth place in the standings, were completely overwhelmed in the first half and the pride of the second half didn’t even help to score a goal. Too little to keep up with the first class. See also Qatar, on the wall: they denounce sexual harassment and racism in World Cup hotels

THE MATCH — Arsenal hit the mark in the first offensive action, in the 16th minute, but VAR canceled Robinson’s own goal propitiated by Martinelli for offside. Ten minutes later, the Gunners are celebrating for the 2-0: the first goal is by Gabriel in the 21st minute, with a header from Trossard’s corner; the second is from Martinelli, always with a header and a cross from the Belgian who arrived in January from Brighton. The third goal also arrives before the break: it’s from Ødegaard, who controls another splendid cross from Trossard and shoots in from the center of the area. The wounded Fulham restarted with pride, tried to frighten Ramsdale and in the 69th minute hit the crossbar with Mitrovic’s header from Pereira’s corner. The result doesn’t change anymore, not even when Jesus tries to celebrate his return to the field with a goal

UNITED DRY — False start. United, ten for an hour, could not go beyond a 0-0 home draw against bottom-of-the-table Southampton, thus failing to forget the 7-0 win in Liverpool last Sunday. Ten Hag tries an unprecedented 4-1-4-1 with Casemiro in front of the defense and a 4 line formed by Antony, Sancho, Fernandes and Rashford behind Weghorst. In the 34th minute, however, the Brazilian was sent off for a foul on Alcaraz, making up for his second direct red card in the last 3 Premier games after having taken only two in his 10 years at Real. Shortly after, Ten Hag removes Weghorst to put McTominay: what follows is an open match, in which the Saints create more chances than the hosts but which in the end ends without a goal. It ends equal, 1-1, also between West Ham and Aston Villa. See also The only success and the 4 errors of Real Madrid in their draw against Girona

