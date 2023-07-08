The transfer market is in full swing and the Arsenal F.C. He has wasted no time reinforcing his squad. The team is preparing for a new season full of expectations and ambitions.

The English team undergoing restructuring has included in its offer five new players. Learn more about each one below.

William Saliva

According to the team’s official website, the french defender has signed a new long-term contract with the club. The 22-year-old played an important role in the 2022 and 2023 season.

He has made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing an assist from central defence.

william too has represented France eight timess and was called up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to his performances.

reiss nelson

The 23 year old has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal. The player had an important role last season.

He has made 18 appearances in all competitions and scored and assisted three times, including a memorable goal against Bournemouth in March.

On Arsenal’s official Instagram, the Sports Director commented that Reiss has had a major contribution to Arsenal despite his age. He highlighted the experience he gained from him on loans and his return to the club, and expressed his satisfaction with the new contract.

Jurrien Timber

It’s a Dutch footballer He works primarily as a defender. However, Arsenal have informed the media about their plans to use him as a right-back.

According to ‘Sky Sports’, at the age of 22, He has played more than 200 games with Ajax, making more passes than any other player last season.

Arsenal will invest 40 million euros, plus an additional 5 million for the player with a contract until 2028according to information from sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Declan Rice

According to the media, the 24-year-old English midfielder from West Ham will become The most expensive English footballer in history.

According to ‘The Athletic’, the operation will close for around 120 million euros. His previous team will receive just over 115 as fixed and could receive 5 more as variables.

Kai Havertz

The 24-year-old footballer has played a fundamental role both at club and international level in recent seasons.

has accumulated 35 games with the German national teamscoring on 13 occasions and representing his country in two major tournaments.

He will join his new teammates for pre-season training in early July and will wear the number 29 jersey.

SOPHIA SALAMANCA GOMEZ

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

