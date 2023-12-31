Straight

Christmas was bad for Arsenal, who came into it as leaders and closed the three-game series on festive dates with a defeat (2-1) at Fulham, which relegated them to fourth place in the Premier League and at risk. to stay five points behind the lead. The fiasco magnifies the consequences of the setback three days earlier against West Ham at the Emirates and shakes up the closest Premier League in 22 years. Since New Year's Eve 2001 his head had not been so constricted. Then Arsenal, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester United were grouped together on just three points after 20 games. Now Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham do it, with the exception that Liverpool and City have a game to play. The networks They do it on New Year's Eve against Newcastle, whom they receive at Anfield before the league break because the championship stops to make way for the third round of the sacrosanct FA Cup next weekend. There they will meet Arsenal , which they can leave five points behind in the league before.

2 Leno, Castagne, Robinson, Calvin Ughelumba, Adarabioyo, Alex Iwobi (Andreas Pereira, min. 71), João Palhinha, Willian (Issa Diop, min. 79), Cairney (Reed, min. 92), Bobby Reid (Harry Wilson, min. 79) and Raúl Jiménez 1 David Raya, Ben White (Gabriel Jesus, min. 67), Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior (Takehiro Tomiyasu, min. 45), William Saliba, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz (Reiss Nelson, min. 76), Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Martinelli (Trossard, min. 67) Goals 0-1 min. 4: Bukayo Saka. 1-1 min. 28: Raúl Jiménez. 2-1 min. 58: Bobby Reid. Referee Josh Smith Yellow cards Cairney (min. 65), Calvin Ughelumba (min. 76), William Saliba (min. 86), Raúl Jiménez (min. 92) and Leno (min. 95)

“It was our worst game so far this season,” summarized Mikel Arteta. “Our mentality has to be better. There is no room for mistakes when you are at the top. The last two defeats are unacceptable,” said midfielder Declan Rice. The gunners They suffered a painful comeback on the banks of the Thames. Scoring at the start of a game is not always the best news. Arsenal did it after a shot by Martinelli that was repelled by goalkeeper Leno towards the feet of Saka, who pushed it into the net. But the goal activated Fulham and subdued Arsenal, overcome by the enthusiasm of a rival pushed by the pressure of Palinha and Cairney, their two hard-working midfielders. Ahead, Willian and Iwobi, two former Arsenal players, acted as pitchers for the hyperactive Mexican Raúl Jiménez. Fulham controlled the match, they managed it with passion, but also with football and made their rival suffer, who suffered especially on the sides, where White and Kiwior, two footballers with centre-back DNA, looked overwhelmed.

After half an hour Fulham had already tied when Jiménez completed a counterattack from defensive intensity so that defender Bassey came to scratch into the midfield. There was hardly any reaction from Arsenal, who tried to cover up at half-time by replacing Kiwior with Tomiyasu, but even then they did not stop being shaken. A melee after a corner kick was resolved by Bobby Decordova with a shot from point-blank range and already at a disadvantage, Arsenal found themselves in a mess that was difficult to resolve while the sky opened for a downpour to fall and Fulham gathered in front of their area to cover spaces . Arsenal's plan basically consisted of looking for Saka to generate options from the right flank. And the debate is reactivated about whether the team needs a world-class forward who lives up to what he generates. Against Fulham neither Nketiah, who started, nor Gabriel Jesus, who had almost half an hour, offered solutions in the area. No Arsenal player is among the top 15 scorers in the championship. Saka, a winger, is the team's top scorer and celebrated his sixth goal at Craven Cottage. Nketiah has five, Gabriel Jesus has three.

Fulham were able to finish before the end. Andreas Pereira sent a free kick directly to the crossbar. Before, it was David Raya who denied Cairney the goal. In the last three games Arsenal have only added one point. They only won one game in the last five they have played and fall to fourth place, one point above Tottenham, which stopped (3-1) Bournemouth's extraordinary streak, which arrived in north London as the best team in the league. Premier in the last eight days.

