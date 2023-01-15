LONDON (Reuters) – Leaders Arsenal played a real game of football to defeat their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Sunday to extend their gap at the top of the Premier League to eight points.

The Gunners got off to a flying start from the opening whistle and built up a first-half lead through a fumbled own goal from Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and a superb shot from Martin Odegaard.

Tottenham found themselves utterly outclassed by a fiery Arsenal side under Mikel Arteta, who were determined to make up for losing to their arch-rivals last season.

The victory now leaves Arsenal with 47 points from 18 games, ahead of Manchester City with 39. Then there are Newcastle United, who played one game more, and Manchester United, both with 38.

The Spurs are fifth with 33 points from 19 games.

(By Ken Ferris)