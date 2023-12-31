Arsenal have ended 2023 with two defeats in London derbies. Three days after the 0-2 against West Ham United, Mikel Arteta's team lost 2-1 at Fulham on New Year's Day. As a result, Arsenal does not end the year as the leader, but as number four in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur did good business with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth, which means they are now fifth, one point less than Arsenal.

#Arsenal #ends #defeat #London #derby #39A #painful #sad #day39