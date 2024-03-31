Liverpool overcame the Brighton obstacle (2-1) at Anfield to regain control in the Premier League to the detriment of Arsenal, dominated but capable of resisting the attacks of Manchester City (0-0) on the field of the current triple champions of England .

Liverpool were the day's big winners in the title race as they beat Brighton 2-1 to take top spot, two points ahead of Arsenal and three ahead of City with nine games left.

In the table, Arsenal took a step back and will sleep second, two points behind the new leader Liverpool, but the 'Gunners' left the Etihad fully involved in the race to win a league title that they have been chasing since 2004.

With 29 games played each, Liverpool is in the lead with 67 points, ahead of Arsenal (2nd, 65 points) and City (3rd, 64 points).

Mikel Arteta's Londoners were dominated in the game by Pep Guardiola's men, although they managed to keep the goal defended by the Spaniard David Raya clean, and they leave the Etihad Stadium with one more point than last season, in which they lost 4-1.

The 'Citizens' will host Aston Villa (4th, 59 points) on Wednesday, while Arsenal will host relegation-placed Luton. Liverpool will play at Anfield on Thursday against bottom team Sheffield United.

This Sunday, the expected clash at the Etihad Stadium did not meet all the expectations generated: despite overwhelming possession (more than 70%), Guardiola's team only had one shot between the three sticks, and Arsenal twice.

Leandro Trossard, who came into play to replace Gabriel Jesus, was about to silence the Etihad, but German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was vigilant and solid (86).

In the local attack, the current top scorer of the English championship, the Norwegian Erling Haaland, was discreet, well marked by the French defender William Saliba, designated “man of the match.”

“We are no longer the favorites, we have to be realistic,” City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva reacted to the tie, not without qualifying his words: “Many things can happen” until the end of the season.

Arteta, for his part, remains unbeaten this season against his former mentor, Pep Guardiola, whom he defeated in the Community Shield in August, and in the first round in October.

“As you could imagine, the match was very close. We took a big step forward today,” said Arsenal's Basque coach.

Arsenal are the first team not to concede a single goal against City at the Etihad Stadium since Crystal Palace (2-0) in October 2021.

Liverpool adds and continues

Hours earlier, the 'Reds' had put pressure on the other two contenders for the title with a comeback, but deserved, against Brighton (2-1) at Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp's team constantly put pressure on Roberto de Zerbi, one of the coaches rumored to replace the German on the Anfield bench next season.

Liverpool's Colombian attacker Luis Díaz scores his team's first goal in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield (Liverpool), on March 31, 2024 © Paul ELLIS / AFP

Brighton, ninth in the table, lost the battle for possession, their strong point, and barely bothered the Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, beyond the goal scored 87 seconds into the game, by Danny Welbeck with a powerful right foot from within the area.

The 'Seagulls' managed to withstand Liverpool's offensive downpour until the 27th minute, when the Colombian Luis Díaz (27) established the equalizer from a corner after a header from Mohamed Salah.

Supported by their fans, Liverpool continued to trap their rival thanks to the work of Argentine Alexis Mac Allister, formerly of Brighton.

The winning goal came from a pass from the Argentine world champion between two players to the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (65), who scored his 16th league goal this season.

“I would have liked not to be losing 1-0, I would have liked to win 4 or 5-0 but it is the best game we have played against De Zerbi's Brighton,” Klopp acknowledged for the BBC. “It's the first of the last ten (league games), we have to continue.”

With AFP