Arsenal suffered their first scare of the season today, with a Fulham team that took advantage of the first play of the game to make it 0-1 and hold on to the score. Bukayo Saka was once again the one who uncovered the ‘gunners’ in the 70th minute, and Nketiah completed a comeback that seemed assured until Palhinha arrived. A goal at 87′ from the Portuguese silenced the Emirates Stadium and broke the good start of Arsenal. These are the next games for Arsenal:
Luckily for the Gunners fans, they will have two home games in a row and the second one will be against one of the best teams in the Premier League. Ten Hag’s Manchester United will arrive at the Emirates Stadium hungry for victory.
After having played 12 points, Selhust Park will witness Arsenal’s fifth game in the Premier in mid-September. Will Arteta’s men get to start in the same way as last year?
The fifth match that Arsenal will play will be against Spurs, who will play without their now “ex-star” Harry Kane.
Mikel Arteta’s men will seek to extend their winning streak in a complicated stadium that this year will be even more so with the presence of Andoni Iraola.
Great game that awaits us on the seventh day of the Premier. Arsenal came very close to winning the league last season, but finally City proved superior and took the trophy, so it will be a revenge match for Mikel Arteta’s men.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Manchester Utd
|
September 3
|
17:30 ESP, 9:30 MX, 12:30 ARG
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
16 of September
|
18:30 ESP, 10:30 MX, 13:30 ARG
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
24th September
|
to confirm
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
September 30
|
to confirm
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
October 8th
|
to confirm
|
Premier League
#Arsenal #draw #Fulham #home #lose #winning #streak #games
Leave a Reply