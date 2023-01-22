Nketiah and Saka protagonists of the splendid 3-2 over Manchester, scoring through Rashford and Martinez. Now Gunners fans believe in it more and more

The door seemed haunted: Arsenal had put United on the ropes at the end of a spectacular match, but that 2-2 “given” by a mistake by Ramsdale didn’t unlock. At least until the 90′, when Eddie Nketiah was in the right place to sign the 3-2 final and blow up the Emirates party. It was a spectacular match between the Gunners and the Red Devils, with Arteta’s team deservingly winning it, confirming the best the Premier has to offer (City, who played one game more, are 5 points behind), but fourth United are not all that far from the top. In addition to Nketiah, the cover man is Bukayo Saka, unleashed driver of Arsenal, a star who at 21 is consecrating himself champion. But all of Arsenal deserved this victory: they first recovered United’s initial lead, then reacted to the 2-2 draw and found the winner in the final. The one that drove the Emirates crazy, always very hot despite the grip of cold that grips London. See also De Zerbi: "The war and the escape from Ukraine. I could train elsewhere but I only think about my Shakhtar"

THE KEYS — Spectacular match because the two teams faced each other openly, showing that they are in great shape. Arsenal are at the 13th useful result in a row, with 11 wins. Saka confirms himself in extraordinary conditions: the goal of the momentary 2-1 is a pearl, he raged on the right putting United’s defense in constant difficulty, as did Martinelli on the other side. Nketiah deserves the man of the match award for the double and the decisive goal, purely instinctive: it’s not just the goals that illuminate his performance, but also that constant movement that makes the Gunners’ attack more unpredictable. Positive debut for Trossard, the new signing on the pitch from the 83rd minute in place of Martinelli who had a hand in the winning goal. A few empty passes in defense (both White and Tomiyasu struggled on Rashford) and a bad match for Ramsdale, who has the 2-2 goal on his conscience. United, driven by the extraordinary Rashford (9 goals after the World Cup, no one in the top 5 European leagues has scored many), held out for an hour, then ended up on the ropes taking the knockout in the 90th minute. Ten Hag’s team, which hadn’t lost in 6 games, confirmed however that they are close to the level of the best, but need to improve in attack: Rashford has too often scared the home defense alone, with Antony impalpable on the right and Weghorst still bewildered. The defense struggled especially on the wingers, confirming that Ten Hag still has work to do to transform United into a title team. See also Inter, the penalty is at home. Inzaghi "specialist" of the disk

THE MATCH — United strikes first with Rashford, who puts Ramsdale in with an unstoppable right-footed shot from the edge in the 17th minute. The goal lifted a good game to an even higher level: Arsenal equalized immediately through Nketiah, who headed in Martinelli’s cross. Despite the show, the two teams go into the break at 1-1. Arteta starts again without White, booked and in difficulty on Rashford, and in the 53rd minute he celebrates for the pearl of Saka who puts Arsenal forward, a splendid left-footed diagonal from the edge into which De Gea dives late. United equalized immediately after thanks to another error by the goalkeeper: this time it was Ramsdale who made a mistake, letting slip Eriksen’s corner ball on which Martinez pounced for the 2-2 header. In the 70th minute Saka tries the magic of the goal again, but this time he finds the post after a deflection. In the final Arsenal put United on the ropes, Arteta also played the Trossard card who put his hand on the match goal: it was the 90th minute when the Belgian who had just arrived from Brighton opened up on the left for Zinchenko, a cross in the middle that Ødegaard touched towards Nketiah, who manages to anticipate Martinez and puts inside. The referee consults the Var before validating: when he does it, the Emirates party explodes. See also The hero is leaving! 'Chipi Chipi' Castillo would not continue at Deportivo Pereira

January 22, 2023 (change January 22, 2023 | 8:13 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Arsenal #doesnt #stop #anymore #beat #United #City