London(dpa)

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said that discussions about the future of Granit Xhaka will not take place before the end of the season. Xhaka played a prominent role in Arsenal’s approach earlier this season to clinching the English Premier League title, but he is close to entering the final year of his contract with the club.

German Bayer Leverkusen expressed interest in including the Swiss international player, to return to the German League again, as he previously played for Borussia Monchengladbach for four years before moving to England in 2016.

Xhaka made an exciting journey with Arsenal, but Arteta is currently focused on achieving a good end to the team’s career in the English Premier League this season, before turning his focus to possible scenarios for player contracts.

Arteta said in statements published by the British news agency “BA Media”: “Things are clear. He is a player who I think has participated in every minute since I took over as coach.”

He added, “He is a person who is highly respected at the club. He has written a wonderful story through what he has done for the club and the difficult moments he has gone through. He is a key player and a very important element for us.”

Arteta added: “Whatever happens, we will discuss it, but certainly not now.”

Arsenal faced a wave of criticism during the past days following its defeat at home to Brighton 0-3, which put Manchester City on the podium for the English Premier League title for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

The English Premier League title will be decided in favor of Manchester City in the event of Arsenal’s defeat against Nottingham Forest tomorrow, Saturday, and City can also win the title by defeating Chelsea on Sunday evening, regardless of the outcome of the Arsenal match.