Arsenal’s big victory over Slavia Prague in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final suggests that coach Mikel Arteta has reached his team to the top level in time to preserve his last chance to win the title and participate in continental next season.

Arsenal, ninth in the Premier League, won 4-0 in the Czech Republic to score 5-1 in the aggregate score and climb to the semi-finals.

Arsenal, who ended Slavia’s unbeaten record at home in 21 games in all competitions, are playing against Villarreal under former coach Unai Emery, who beat Dynamo Zagreb 3-1 in the aggregate score.

Emery led Arsenal to the Europa League final in 2019 before losing 4-1 to local rivals Chelsea.

Arteta needed a strong push to continue his team’s European campaign and avoid not participating in continental competition for the first time since the 1995-1996 season.

For the second match in a row, Arsenal keep a clean sheet after their 3-0 win over Sheffield United in the league this week.

“Coming out with a clean sheet was important,” Arteta added. “This is the second time in two matches and we need to build on that.”