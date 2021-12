“Mikel is subject to self-isolation in accordance with government guidelines and we wish him safety,” Arsenal said in a statement.

Arsenal is fourth with 35 points after 19 games, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Britain is witnessing a rise in Corona injuries, as on Tuesday it recorded record new cases of Covid-19, which reached 129,471 cases.

The English Premier League is currently suffering from severe disruption due to the epidemic, with 16 matches postponed.