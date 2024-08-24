London (dpa)

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Spanish midfielder Mikel Moreno from Real Sociedad.

The British agency (PA Media) indicated that the two clubs reached an initial agreement to complete the deal, for 8.24 million pounds ($52.37 million), in addition to 2.4 million pounds in other incentives.

Moreno arrived in London to complete the deal ahead of Arsenal’s match against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The 28-year-old was part of Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, scoring the winner against Germany in extra time in the quarter-finals.

Mikel Merino has 28 caps for Spain and spent a season at Newcastle United under Rafael Benitez before joining Sociedad, where he has made 242 appearances. Merino is set to add to Arsenal’s midfield.