The Gunners and Citizens meet for the second time this season after meeting in the Community Shield

Arteta and Guardiola, always them. The student who once again challenges the master, after the Premier League won by City last year and the Community Shield which ended up in Arsenal’s trophy case. A challenge that has already become a classic of English football and that every match offers surprises and twists. Arsenal-City will be played on Sunday 8 October at 5.30pm: let’s discover the odds on the main betting sites.

ARSENAL-CITY: 2-1 CORRECT RESULT — In the matches played at the Emirates, Arsenal have so far always scored at least two goals, but have never managed to keep a clean sheet: the Gunners have conceded six goals at home in four matches. City have always scored away from home, but suffered their first (and so far only) defeat of the season at Wolverhampton. This is why 2-1 could be the exact result to believe in: it is on the board at 11.85 on Gazzabet, 11.50 on Sisal, 11.25 on Planetwin365, 11.00 on Goldbet, 10.00 on William Hill and 9.75 on Betflag. See also He runs in circles, he doesn't score anymore: Inter, now Lautaro is a problem

PREVIOUS — Overall there are 139 precedents between the two teams: 67 victories for Arsenal compared to 34 draws and 38 successes for City. However, Guardiola’s men have beaten the Gunners in five of their last six meetings, only losing the Community Shield which opened the current season on penalties. If we limit ourselves to the regular 90 minutes, City have never lost in their last nine matches against Arsenal. Is this the right time for Arteta to win?

October 7 – 7pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#ArsenalCity #prediction #exact #result #big #Premier #match