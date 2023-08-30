Barcelona is still trying to transfer Ansu Fati before the end of the transfer period, and Premier League clubs are open to getting rid of him, club sources have confirmed 90min away in England.
Ansu Fati has been slipping down the Barca pecking order over the last two seasons due to various injury battles, most recently being relegated by Xavi in favor of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.
Barcelona, which is walking a tightrope financially, has tried to transfer some of its marginal players to have more flexibility in the market before the transfer period closes. The Barça club intends to sign Joao Cancelo, on loan from Manchester City, and Joao Félix, from Atlético de Madrid.
90min reported earlier in the week that one of the players who could leave Barcelona to free up space in their salary bill is Ansu. 90min understands that his agent, Jorge Mendes, has informed major European clubs that the winger is open to a move before the deadline.
This has alerted several Premier League clubs, such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, who have taken an interest in him. However, they are not entirely convinced that the 20-year-old is really willing to leave Barcelona, so they are only taking baby steps towards a possible deal at the moment.
This season, Arsenal will be playing in the Champions League for the first time in six years, so they could use a reinforcement in attack.
North London rivals Tottenham are looking for a winger and are leading the race for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, while Jota, who worked under manager Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, is also an option.
In west London, Chelsea are on the hunt for another striker this week. 90min revealed on Tuesday that he could rival Barcelona for Joao Félix, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Stamford Bridge.
