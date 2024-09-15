London (Reuters)

Gabriel scored a second-half header as Arsenal beat Tottenham 1-0 in the North London derby to keep pace with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham started the game better, forcing goalkeeper David Raya into early saves, before Arsenal came back, although Jueren Timber was perhaps lucky to avoid being sent off straight away for a reckless challenge on Pedro Porro in the first half.

The match was fast-paced from both teams, with a lack of effectiveness in front of goal, until Arsenal punished their rival Tottenham from a corner kick, and Gabriel easily escaped Cristian Romero, and scored with a header into the Tottenham goal, from close range in the 64th minute.

Arsenal held off Tottenham’s late pressure to secure a win that leaves them two points behind defending champions City ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, while Tottenham have four points from four games.