Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes scored the only goal of the match with a header from a corner kick in the 64th minute.

The win is Arsenal’s third in four games this season, taking their tally to 10 points to move up to second place, taking advantage of Liverpool’s surprise 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Arsenal trail Manchester City, the title holders for the past four seasons, by two points ahead of their anticipated meeting at the Etihad Stadium next week.

Arsenal played the match without two influential players in their midfield, their captain and Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard, who suffered an ankle injury while playing for his country during the international window, and the length of his absence from the stadiums is not yet known, and Declan Rice due to suspension, after being sent off in the last match against Brighton.

On the other hand, Tottenham missed its Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma due to injury, in addition to the Brazilian striker Richarlison.

Despite Tottenham’s large possession of the ball at the start of the match (77 percent), they did not pose a real threat to the goal of their traditional rival in North London, except for two attempts by their Swedish winger Dejan Kosilevski and their striker Dominic Solanke in the first ten minutes.

In contrast, Tottenham’s Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario blocked a dangerous header from Arsenal’s German striker Kai Havertz following a cross from Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli (18).

The performance was fast by both sides, which led to mistakes being made. The referee raised the yellow card 7 times in the first half, including 5 for Tottenham players.

In the second half, Arsenal managed to open the scoring when Brazilian defender Gabriel rose above everyone and headed the ball from a corner kick taken by Bukayo Saka (64).

Tottenham pressed hard in an attempt to equalize, but Arsenal’s defense, led by the French duo William Saliba and Gabriel, stood as an impregnable barrier to their repeated attempts.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta expressed his happiness with the victory achieved despite the influential absences in his team’s ranks, saying, “I am very happy, of course. We realize the importance of this victory over our rival for the club and its fans.”

“We had a tough time during the match and had to adapt because of the players we lost,” he added.

The win is Arsenal’s third in a row at their rival’s stadium, having lost only once in their last eight visits.