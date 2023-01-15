Straight

There is no level test that resists Arsenal, mature, bossy, more leader than ever after winning in the field of his eternal rival, Tottenham (0-2) one day after the new fiasco of Manchester City at Old Trafford ( 2-1). The team that Mikel Arteta has chiselled between some misunderstanding and a lot of skepticism now leads Pep Guardiola by eight points, the coach from whom he became independent to undertake one of the most exciting football reconstructions in recent years. Two goals before the break, the result of a feverish first half, gave them the points. The Spurs are now fifth in the standings, fourteen points behind a real leader.

Lloris, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet (Ben Davies, min. 88), Cristian Romero, Pape Sarr (Yves Bissouma, min. 75), Matt Doherty (Richarlison, min. 71), Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon (Perisic, min. 75 ), Dejan Kulusevski (Bryan Gil Salvatierra, min. 88), Kane and Heung-Min Son 2 Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Ben White, Zinchenko (Takehiro Tomiyasu, min. 85), Gabriel, Xhaka, Thomas, Odegaard (Fabio Daniel Vieira, min. 93), Martinelli (Tierney, min. 79), Eddie Nketiah (Emile Smith -Rowe, min 93) and Bukayo Saka goals 0-1 min. 14: Lloris (pp). 0-2 min. 35: Odegard. Referee Craig Pawson Yellow cards Cristian Romero (min. 34), Ryan Sessegnon (min. 46), Pape Sarr (min. 53), Martinelli (min. 69), Clement Lenglet (min. 72) and Gabriel (min. 90) See also Coronavirus THL confirmed Finland's first “Wuhan coronavirus” two days ago, which did not change the “state of concern” - This is what it was said

Arsenal dreams of the Premier 19 years after their last title, the one they achieved with the eternal Invincibles, Arsene Wenger’s masterpiece with Henry, Bergkamp, ​​Pirès, Vieira and the final contribution of the late-mourned Reyes. At this point, after 18 games, that magical team had five points less than this contemporary replica that has only lost to Manchester United. He beat Tottenham because he oozes football, but more than anything because he has plenty of courage, ambition and character to expose it. Because at Arsenal their pieces are well-oiled, all at a time of exceptional form. Odegaard is the best footballer in the Premier, Thomas is today among the best midfielders in the world. And, this time, when the problems reached the goal line, Ramsdale was there to raise a wall with his saves.

The victory opened with some genius from Saka, who slipped the old street trick of looking for the goalkeeper into an action without an angle on the baseline balcony. A slight touch from Sessegnon ended up disabling Lloris, who did not know how to get the ball off his back and further fueled the discussion about the current contribution to the team of the legendary French goalkeeper who just turned 36.

An amazing volley from Thomas to the post and a couple of left-footed shots from Odegaard from the edge helped give the finishing touch to a recital by Arsenal, a team that reflects all the football trends of the moment. There is no more modern combo than Arteta’s, which fluctuates between the concepts of the positional game and those of counter-pressure, who keeps the ball the same as he makes it run. And that everything is done at a sidereal speed, with a roar and a crash that seems impossible to sustain, but that nevertheless barely slows down for ninety minutes in which calm is unknown.

Arsenal was very great in their first win, after three attempts, in Tottenham’s new fiefdom because they also had arrests to hold a desperate rival who unleashes like few others and launched after the break to an all or nothing. He suffered, and knew how to do it, Arsenal against some proud spurs, but who have lost four of their last five league games at home.

While Arsenal dreams, the rest of the greats of the Premier are looking for solutions. The price is the least. During the last weeks the gunners They had worked on the incorporation of Mykhailo Mudryk, a 22-year-old Ukrainian winger who with Shakthtar drew attention in the last group stage of the Champions League, in which he has three goals and two assists. But Chelsea pushed harder and this Sunday the footballer appeared on the Stamford Bridge grass embedded in a flag of his country to witness the tepid victory (1-0) of his new team against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea is tenth, 19 points behind Arsenal after investing 282 million euros last summer, a record figure, in seven signings (Fofana, Cucurella, Sterling, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Aubameyang, Slonina) and the loan of Zakaria. Now add 143 more to enlist Badiashile, Andrey Santos, Datro Fofana, pay Joao Félix’s loan and recruit Mudryk, which places his fee at 70 million euros, which could be 30 more depending on variables. Everything seems excessive in the Premier.

