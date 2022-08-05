The victory saw Gabriel Martinelli score the first goal for the visitors, before Palace defender Mark Gehey turned the ball towards his net before the end of the match, which was held at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who joined from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, seemed on the verge of making a strong start after sprinting through the Palace defense before hitting the post to block his shot, rebounding the ball to Martinelli, who shot far.

Another new signing from City, Oleksandr Zinchenko, looked lively and fired an early shot that was cleared as Arsenal quickly raised their tempo, but the Ukrainian quickly put his stamp on the season’s opening goal with a corner kick.

Bukayo Saka took the kick, sending the ball to Zinchenko in an empty space, so the latter headed the ball to pass in front of the goal, where Martinelli was present to put it in the net.

Palace could have equalized before the break when Odson Edward headed home, but guest goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saved the ball with a superb reaction to keep his side ahead.

Palace missed another great chance to equalize after the break when Wilfried Zaha hit the Arsenal defense with a perfect pass, but Ramsdal was quick to clear the ball and parry Ebrici Ezy’s shot.