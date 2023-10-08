In an exciting turn of events, Arsenal, under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, managed to beat Manchester City in a matchup that had long been elusive for the Gunners. Arteta, who had never surpassed his mentor Pep Guardiola in the duel of strategists, finally broke that streak, in addition to ending a drought of 12 consecutive games without victories for his team against the Manchester team in the Premier League.
The match, although anticipated with great expectation, was not as vibrant as the previous confrontations between these teams. It was characterized by the absence of clear opportunities, contrasting with the intensity seen in the Community Shield final and last season’s matches. This lack of spark was largely evident due to the notable absences of Rodri Hernandez and Kevin De Bruyne in Manchester City’s midfield. The central axis that has been emblematic for Guardiola’s team, made up of John Stones, Rodri Hernández, Kevin De Bruyne and Gundogan, was not complete in the starting eleven for different reasons.
Martinelli unleashed madness at the Emirates Stadium
However, in the final moments of the match, the decisive moment arrived. Gabriel Martinelli emerged as the hero for Arsenal by scoring a late goal. It all started with a header from Tomiyasu and skillful control of the ball by Havertz. Finally, Martinelli shot into the net, unleashing euphoria among Arsenal fans and securing a historic victory against the powerful Manchester City.
