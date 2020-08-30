Arsenal beat Liverpool in the FA Super Cup, reports RBK…

The main time of the meeting, which took place at Wembley stadium, ended in a draw – 1: 1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the London club (12th minute), while Takumi Minamino (73rd) scored the goal for the Liverpool team.

It is noted that the Gunners turned out to be more accurate in the series of post-match 11-meter strikes – 5: 4.

Thus, Arsenal won the English Super Cup for the 16th time, the players were equal in the number of victories in the tournament with Manchester United. In turn, Liverpool have won this trophy 15 times. We add that Jurgen Klopp’s wards have been losing the Super Cup for the second year in a row.

The start of the new season of the English Premier League championship is expected on September 12.

Earlier it became known that 31-year-old defender of the English “Liverpool” Dejan Lovren became a player of the St. Petersburg “Zenith”.