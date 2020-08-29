The first competitive game of the new season in England rose on Saturday. arsenal and Liverpool met as FA Cup winners and champions for the Community Shield in Wembley – the counterpart to the German Supercup. In the end, the teams had to enter the penalty lottery, and Arsenal could not only rely on Aubameyang for this.
Liverpool supposedly took the lead after six minutes, but goal scorer van Dijk was offside in Robertson’s free kick. Less than five minutes later, Arsenal met instead – Aubameyang had wonderfully flicked the ball from the left into the far corner (12th) and then remembered the recently deceased actor Chadwick Boseman with his cheers.
In the 18th minute, the young Nketiah almost made it 2-0 after a nice combination of the Londoners, but Alisson held strong. Arsenal then pulled the master a little with careful defensive play and good counterattacks. Again and again the Gunners came purposefully in front of the gate of Liverpool, while the Reds spread little esprit.
In the further course Liverpool tried it almost exclusively on the left side with the active Robertson and Milner, but the partially good crosses were still too imprecise. Arsenal continued to focus on counter-attack, but repeatedly dealt negligently with the few opportunities they had.
With the tight lead for the Londoners, it went into the break.
At the beginning of the second half Firmino had a good chance, but his flick hissed very gently past the Arsenal box on the right (50th). Five minutes later Robertson played a great ball into Mané’s barrel, but London goalkeeper Martinez managed to parry his attempt.
But Liverpool stayed tuned and came in the 73rd minute to the deserved equalizer. Substitute Minamino played an involuntary one-two with London Holding in the Arsenal penalty area and then scored to make it 1-1.
As a result, both teams had opportunities for the winning goal, but even after 93 minutes there was no decision. According to the rules of the Community Shield, it was immediately after the penalty shoot-out to determine the winner.
Mo Salah opened for Liverpool and certainly turned. Reiss Nelson equalized for Arsenal and Fabinho put in again. Maitland-Niles then converted casually and Brewster, who was substituted on for the penalty shoot-out, chased the ball for Liverpool against the crossbar. Cédric and Minamino each transformed their attempts, and so did David Luiz.
Jones was able to convert his penalty, but who else but Aubameyang made the bag loose. Arsenal wins the first title of the season!
