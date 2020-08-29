In the further course Liverpool tried it almost exclusively on the left side with the active Robertson and Milner, but the partially good crosses were still too imprecise. Arsenal continued to focus on counter-attack, but repeatedly dealt negligently with the few opportunities they had.

With the tight lead for the Londoners, it went into the break.

But Liverpool stayed tuned and came in the 73rd minute to the deserved equalizer. Substitute Minamino played an involuntary one-two with London Holding in the Arsenal penalty area and then scored to make it 1-1.

Mo Salah opened for Liverpool and certainly turned. Reiss Nelson equalized for Arsenal and Fabinho put in again. Maitland-Niles then converted casually and Brewster, who was substituted on for the penalty shoot-out, chased the ball for Liverpool against the crossbar. Cédric and Minamino each transformed their attempts, and so did David Luiz.

Jones was able to convert his penalty, but who else but Aubameyang made the bag loose. Arsenal wins the first title of the season!