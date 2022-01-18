London (dpa)

There is an atmosphere of optimism within Arsenal regarding the possibility of holding the team’s semi-final second leg of the English Football League Cup, against Liverpool, on the date set for it next Thursday.

And the British news agency “BA Media” reported that Arsenal had submitted a request to postpone its match in the north London derby against Tottenham, a request that was approved in the absence of many players in the ranks of the London team.

Injuries, suspensions, infection with Corona, and the participation of players in the African Nations Cup, caused the lack of players available in the list of Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, which was enough to postpone the league match.

Despite this, the “PA” news agency learned that no new cases of corona appeared inside Arsenal in the last two days, while it is likely that two players will return after recovering from injury.

The League Cup rules, which are organized by the English Clubs Association rather than the English Premier League, provide more space for the participation of players who are able to be present in the tournament.

The first-leg match at Anfield ended in a 0-0 draw last week, as Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was sent off in the first half.

The match that will be held between the two teams at the Emirates Stadium was supposed to be the first leg, but it was rescheduled after a number of Corona virus infections appeared in the ranks of Liverpool.

Chelsea is waiting for the winner of that match to face it in the final match of the tournament, which will be held at Wembley Stadium in the capital, London, on February 27.