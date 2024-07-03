Arsenal’s failure last season was tough, the club only managed to win the English Super Cup, in the first game of the campaign against Manchester City. From then on, the Londoners failed in all competitions when they were expected to win titles. Now, Arteta must deliver trophies because the club has opted for his continuity, but the coach wants high-quality signings, one of them and for whom they are taking important steps, Riccardo Calafiori.
The 21-year-old centre-back is coming off a dream season in Serie A with Bologna, and was one of Italy’s few bright spots at Euro 2024, with him having plenty of suitors all over Europe. However, after speaking to people at Arsenal, the centre-back has been attracted to what the Premier League club has offered, not only because of the significant pay rise, but also because of the sporting benefits this could bring him.
Although he will not be able to play a starring role in the squad, at least not at the start, the London club has reportedly informed Calafiori that they see him with the sporting level to compete fully with Magalahes and Saliba, in addition, they do not consider him less than Timber, who is the third defender in line, therefore, they understand that he will have competitive minutes and they assure him growth and improvement, in addition, and what generates the most attraction for the defender, the club will fight for all the titles again. As of today, there is no offer.
