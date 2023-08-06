The new season in English football started full of emotions. In an entertaining match at Wembely, those led by Mikel Arteta were left with the first title of the 2023/24 season after beating their rival in the penalty shootout.
The Community Shield is disputed between the defending champion of the Premier League and the winner of the FA Cup. City were champions of everything last season, therefore Arsenal agreed to play this match as runners-up in the League.
It seemed that Pep Guardiola’s team was taking another trophy to their showcases, but at the last breath the Londoners turned the tide thanks to a shot from Trossard that deflected off a rival defender.
On executions from the penalty spot, De Bruyne hit the crossbar and Rodri’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Ramsdale. Vieira was in charge of securing the last one with a final throw that unleashed the madness of a fan that came in large numbers to a Wembley stadium that was packed with more than 81,000 souls.
A long time before that there was a game in which Arsenal had the best chances. However, it was City who managed to score in the 77th minute. Youth player Cole Palmer (write down that name), who had entered a short time before, finished exquisitely to give his team an advantage that seemed definitive.
It is that from there it seemed that the City experience was imposed. Those from Manchester even had opportunities to extend the difference. Everything seemed finished. The referee added eight minutes, but it was played until 101. And in the last play, when it seemed that nothing could change, Trossard’s saving goal appeared.
Julián Álvarez started and played the entire match, with an acceptable performance, but without brilliance. City lose this final for the third consecutive year, but considering how they have fared in the last two seasons after being defeated in the Community Shield, some may think that it is almost a cabal.
#Arsenal #proclaimed #champions #Community #Shield #defeating #Manchester #City #penalties
Leave a Reply