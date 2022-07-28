British football in mourning. Former Arsenal and Northern Ireland captain and manager Terry Neill is dead. He left this world at the age of 80, almost all spent on his great love for him: football. The news was reported from Daily Mail.

Born in Belfast, Neill was no ordinary footballer to anyone who cares about Arsenal. He was the youngest captain of the Noth London club, wearing the captain’s armband at just 20 years old. With the Gunners shirt, on the other hand, he collected over 270 games for the club between 1957 and 1970. A relationship that among other things did not end on the pitch but also continued on the bench. At just 34 years old, Neill wore a suit and tie and as a manager led his team to three consecutive FA CUP finals, winning one in 1979. When he left Arsenal, he retired in 1983 from the world of football. soccer. The defender also amassed 59 international caps, including a stint as Northern Ireland player-manager.

Much pain, as it is inevitable, in North London. Neill, although he had left playing football, continued to follow Arsenal. He went to the stadium when he could. And for him it was a huge pleasure to be able to host the meetings of the Football Writers’ Association committee that remembered him. “We at FWA are saddened to learn that Terry Neill has passed away at the age of 80. The former Arsenal and Northern Ireland player and manager was a good friend of many of us, and for a time he has hosted FWA committee meetings in its London sports bar. #RIPTerry. “. Arsenal has also added to the condolences. “Terry Neill’s status as both club captain and manager has made him a great Arsenal performer of the 20th century. His fantastic contribution, as well as his extraordinary character, will always be appreciated by all who have done so. part of this club “.