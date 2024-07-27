With three weeks to go before the start of a new Premier League season, the teams are preparing in an intense pre-season packed with hard training sessions and several friendlies in between to test teams and so that the reinforcements of each institution can begin to add minutes in these duels to arrive in the best shape for the start of the competitions.
Arteta and Ten Hag are already analyzing which players will go on the field, therefore, below, we tell you what the possible formations of the Arsenal and Manchester United in this pre-season friendly match:
So far, Arsenal played a friendly against Bournemouth with whom they drew 1-1 in regular time and decided the victory on penalties. For this match, Mikel Arteta will repeat the starting eleven.
GOALKEEPER: Karl Hein
DEFENDERS: Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Ayden Heaven, Myles Lewis-Skelly
FRILLS: Salah, Oulad M’Hand, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira
FORWARDS: Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Ethan Nwaneri
Erik Ten Hag’s team played two friendlies, the first was a loss against Rosenborg while the second was a win against Rangers. This team will be taking to the field for the next friendly.
GOALKEEPER:Andre Onana
DEFENDERS: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Leny Yoro, Jonny Evans, Sam Murray
FRILLS: Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Toby Collyer, Jadon Sancho
FORWARDS: Ethan Wheatley
