Rodolfo Martín Arruabarrena (Marcos Paz, Argentina, 1975) is the current coach of the United Arab Emirates. He is also part of Villarreal’s history, since in addition to being one of the players with the most appearances, he was the scorer of the goal that qualified the team for the Champions League semifinals against Inter, 16 years ago. Therefore, he is the one to analyze this second historic opportunity.

16 years ago he scored a goal that was worth a semifinal. A clever goal in which he deceived Verón. In the images, you are seen saying things to him. What did he say to throw you off like this?

That goal was one of the most important. I remember the foul and what happened. There was a fight with Verón and Sorín, it was something that had been going on for years and, taking advantage of the fact that it was hot, I took the opportunity to mislead him. Although that goal was given by the ball that Román put in, who put it where he should put it.

Now we are in the same situation. How do you see Munich?

Well, the illusion is there, and it is lawful for it to be. By image and game the team has shown that they can do it. The first leg could have been a two or three to nil without problems, it would have been fair. Villarreal was superior. Now there are 90 minutes left and you have an advantage. It is Bayern of course, but this Villarreal has shown more than once that it grows in the face of these challenges. They respect the greats, but on the pitch they are very convinced. To which they add having a great coach, with important background and great results.

But the Germans are scary…

Man, it is clear that we are talking about one of the greatest. By budget, by history, by players… we are talking about a club that has a lot of hierarchy in the world. But this is a game is still eleven against eleven. In this there is nothing done or impossible, Italy was out of the World Cup the other day with Macedonia. This is a team game, you must have a great team and Villarreal is an example of that. You have great players, but the coach has been able to focus them into a great group.

Speaking of singles. Was Foyth and Lo Celso crazy?

They are both in a great moment. Juan was one step away from the Copa América, but he has always been there. And Ali Celso is a fixture in the national team’s eleven, and he shows it every day.

In that semifinal it was Villarreal De Arruabarrena, Román, Sorín… And now again with Argentines. How do you value that?

In the quarterfinal with Inter there were Argentines from all sides, from one side and the other. That’s why it ended and there were problems at halftime. This time they can only fight each other. But, it is true that the history of Villarreal is still linked to the Argentines. From what I see there are three kids who have a great sense of belonging, from what I see from the outside. They feel part of the club, and that is very important. They seem very adapted. They know very well what the club wants and what is asked of them.

Which team was better? That Inter or this Bayern?

They were different. That Inter may have had more names, you just had to see the bench of substitutes. And this Bayern comes from a continuity of winning a lot and making games with great goals both in Germany and in Europe, to which is added that they also have very good players. But I think that Villarreal have already shown that they can beat them and what they did at home is the way.

Not scoring more than one goal is one of the things they regret. How do you see having let them escape alive?

That may be what hurts the most in this tie. I shouted a goal in Pedraza’s, I saw her inside. There were moments of great superiority, now there are 90 minutes left and they may be different, so it is expected to be more complicated. But that is what is expected, then you never know what can happen. Against Juventus the same was thought and look what happened. You have to respect the rival, but once the ball rolls, the important thing is you. We will have to suffer and fight, but estaqueo knows what it is to compete.

How would you approach it?

I think transitions are going to be the key. Both offensive and defensive. Playing very close together and being both to attack and defend with the lines together, to have the team in 40 meters. And from there on, have concentration and pay attention to the small details. Here there is no room for absentmindedness, to enter into provocations and be very attentive to the stopped ball. Details are vital.

This team has taken the leap to win a title. You know what that means since you did it too. Is that one of the keys to compete at this point?

You have to learn to win and lose. But it is true that Villarreal has removed an important backpack. There was always talk of the club and what it did, but the title did not come. It has already been achieved, so it is true that this gives you a plus. They are showing it in Europe at the level they are competing in, so it is the demonstration of that one more step. Now they have to go out and play, I’m sure they’ll be anxious and they’ll have the tingling of what it means, but once the ball rolls they’re going to compete to the fullest.

You don’t stop running around the world. And what about being able to direct your Villarreal, how do you see it?

I don’t know what the future may hold, nobody knows that. What I have to do is continue training and learning every day.

What do you like most about Emery?

Whenever you see an Emery team you know you’re going to see something different. Since his time at Sevilla or Valencia, I always really liked the theme of the stopped ball. There is also his footballing idea, which is always competitive. But when it comes to set pieces, you know you’re going to see things. Here in the Emirates I have a teacher who has worked with him and he explained to me how involved and involved he is in the day to day. Nowadays you have to give the player a lot of information, he needs it, and in that Emery has that ability to give that information and to convince the player of it. And that is vital.

And of Villarreal as a club, what do you tell me?

What I’m gonna say. This is a club that are always progressing. I remember the descent that I called them to reassure and support, and they were already working to return with more enthusiasm than ever. The following year they were in first again. You see them and they are always wanting to grow, to talk about football and to improve. Whether in the Champions League or in a youth game, they are with the same desire. And that is a sample for the parents, for the kids and for everyone. That love for his club is very good. That makes you want to be from Villarreal.

To finish, I ask him, Can Villarreal win the Champions League?

Sure you can. How can you not. I think she has proven it. It’s complicated, you have to go easy, it’s still football, but I think they’ve shown that they have what it takes. But the key is to think about the next game. Nothing more. To compete and we’ll see.