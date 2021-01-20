The owner of Arroyo Sonido blames the former mayor and councilor María José Soler for crimes of insults, slander and incitement to hatred since his daughter is in the City Council Juan Arroyo, José López and María José Soler. / LV THE TRUTH CARTAGENA Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 02:32



The businessman Juan Arroyo, owner of the Arroyo Sonido company and father of the vice mayor, Noelia Arroyo, of the PP, will be seen in court tomorrow with the former mayor and MC leader, José López, and the councilor of that political group María José Soler for the complaint filed against them for alleged crimes of slander and serious injury