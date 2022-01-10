The company committee of the multinational Sabic will maintain the protests tomorrow and next January 18, over the “unfortunate state of the RM-602 highway”, which “endangers the safety of all those who enter the factory from La Aljorra ». It will do so despite the commitment to reforms started yesterday from the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, and the deputy mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, at a meeting held in the City Hall. In it, both assured that they will press for the Ministry of Development to allocate part of its budget to fully fix the road this year.

The protests will be at 10 am in front of the Regional Assembly, in Paseo de Alfonso XII. The road is used by 7,800 vehicles a day, among which are those of the multinational employees and large tonnage with dangerous goods.

The workers will hold a meeting tomorrow with the General Directorate of Roads, dependent on the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure, to learn about the plans of this regional department. They trust that there is understanding, “because it is about ensuring everyone’s safety,” according to staff spokesman David Andreu.

The workers have the support of the Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Cartagena and the neighborhood community of La Aljorra. Arroyo and Castejón showed the full support of the City Council so that the RM-602, which connects La Aljorra with the A-30 highway, is included among the priority actions of the regional Executive in the municipality this year.

There were 300,000 euros in 2021



The mayor hopes that this is the case. For this reason, it has started negotiations with the counselor José Ramón Díez de Revenga. The 2021 budgets included 300,000 euros that have remained intact. For 2022 there is no specific item. Development sources indicated to LA VERDAD that it is “a priority improvement work in the road plans that will be carried out when we can reduce the budget item.”