The proposal of the rector of the University of Murcia (UMU), José Luján, to install a headquarters of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena in Murcia (UPCT) so that students who prefer it can study there the first year of engineering that is taught in Cartagena, does not fit into the plans of the mayoress of the port city. Noelia Arroyo refuses to study this movement, and defends that “Cartagena is a university city and the UPCT is in Cartagena, which is the technological, industrial and tourist capital.”

Arroyo, who is in favor of increasing synergies between the two institutions under the Campus Mare Nostrum, also demands, as the rector of the Polytechnic, better communications that facilitate the arrival of more university students in Cartagena. The mayoress has insisted that “we must work to make the UPCT stronger”, and has asked that “the space of Cartagena be respected, which has a future linked to her university.”

Movimiento Ciudadano has been more categorical in describing Luján’s proposal as “another sign of sick centralism.” The deputy spokesman for MC Cartagena, Jesús Giménez, has assessed the proposal as “unheard of”, and in an ironic tone has claimed the rector of the UMU that “it is taking time to open a branch in Cartagena so that students from our region do not have to travel to Murcia, something that families will appreciate, without a doubt. As well as those of the Guadalentín if the Lorca opens, or those of the Altiplano or the northwest. Four UMU headquarters would create important synergies and avoid saturating traffic in Murcia, in addition to freeing up space in the hotel industry and facilitating access to housing in that city, among other benefits”, the president of MC ironized.

The mayor of Cartagena has also criticized that “someone who grew up as a teacher at the UPCT now wants to appropriate our university, instead of being grateful and corresponding with a common front before San Esteban,” referring to the rector of the UMU.