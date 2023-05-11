The Popular Party (PP) candidate for mayor of Cartagena and mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, announced yesterday that her “next government” will have a council for the Elderly that gives priority to the collective’s policies, thus fulfilling the commitments as a friendly city of retired people. She thus announced it during the Day of Coexistence of the Clubs for the Elderly of Cartagena, held after a three-year break in the Cáritas camp in Los Urrutias, with the participation of more than 800 people.

“We will create the Department of the Elderly and Disability to exclusively serve a growing population that demands greater participation in decision-making and a social presence comparable to its representativeness,” Arroyo advanced. In addition, he assured that “we must think about the city taking into account the opinion of the elderly and their needs.” Likewise, he recalled the upcoming construction of a residence on La Palma, for which land is already available, and the expansion of places in the day centers of El Algar and Los Dolores.

The Social Services of Cartagena were an example in caring for people during the pandemic, they led a large collective response and quickly activated a social emergency device, reinforcing collaboration with social entities and creating together with them a community intervention network deployed for all the neighborhoods and councils, he said on the spot. “We want to continue working together with the health authorities to prevent and fight health problems, especially mental health, suicide prevention and the protection of the elderly,” he said.

Arroyo highlighted that direct aid to families and local entities has increased to three million, “and we have dedicated another three to home care, which we increased by 65% ​​to reach 300 more users, mostly older people.” In addition, the Action Plan for Friendly Cities with the Elderly has been approved, with 123 proposals to be developed until 2025, and campaigns and measures against unwanted loneliness or the key custody initiative have been promoted.