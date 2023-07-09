Advancing in the construction of the tourist brand of Cartagena as a quality destination, through greater involvement of the hospitality sector, is what the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, asked the board of directors of the Association of Hoteliers of Cartagena and Region (Hostecar) in the first working meeting of the new legislature.

Arroyo and the councilor for Tourism, Belén Romero, met with members of the employer’s board, headed by its president, Francisco Garnero, and agreed to increase collaboration and coordination to take forward the main challenges of the sector in Cartagena.

City Council and employers will meet more frequently the work commissions to promote their proposals

The priority for the new government team is to work together to “improve events and link the sector, as well as advance the Cartagena brand as a top-level tourist destination,” according to the mayor.

Arroyo highlighted the need for the sector to also improve its professionalization “seeking excellence and quality” and linked this specialized training with the Local Development and Employment Agency (ADLE) of the City Council, a path in which progress must be made.

The new president of Hostecar also asked Arroyo and Romero the needs of their union. And he showed a predisposition “to work hand in hand and establish synergies with the City Council to enhance Cartagena as a sports, cultural and, above all, gastronomic destination.” Something, which he says, “we have to achieve by going hand in hand with the City Council,” according to the businessman.

Garnero is committed to “enhancing Cartagena as a sports, cultural and, above all, gastronomic destination”

One of the objectives agreed by both parties is to hold more frequently the bilateral commissions with which they intend to become aware of the reality of the hotel industry in Cartagena at the time of these meetings, as well as make decisions in the hotel and tourism field.

Garnero succeeded Juan José López in the spring, who made the leap into politics and is now a councilor for the MC.