The electoral committee of the Popular Party of Cartagena approved this Saturday the list of people with whom Noelia Arroyo will run in the next municipal elections. Among the names, in addition to the captain of the Civil Guard of Torre Pacheco, José Ramón Llorca, as LA VERDAD announced, the general director of Cultural Heritage, Pablo Braqueais, the general secretary of the New Generations of the Region, Ignacio Jáudenes, the businessmen Belén Romero and José Martínez, and four of their current councilors.

Arroyo explained that it is “a team in which all Cartagena residents can be represented, which is prepared to improve Cartagena, continue advancing in the project that we designed to develop all its capabilities and turn Cartagena into one of the great capitals of the Mediterranean.” In his opinion, the government list “brings together experienced managers both in the administration and in the company, with professionals of various profiles and training.”

trusted people



Third on the list is Diego Ortega, Councilor for Infrastructure and Decentralization. In fourth place is Cristina Mora, Councilor for Sustainable City and European Projects; and in the sixth, Esperanza Nieto, currently responsible for Finance and Personnel. They are joined, as an independent and in position number two, the captain of the Civil Guard José Ramón Llorca, an expert in citizen security, current head of the IV Company that, from Torre Pacheco, is the one that operates in the north of Cartagena and the Mar Menor.

The architect from Cartagena Pablo Braqueais, the general director of Cultural Heritage of the Autonomous Community, is also incorporated. He does it in eighth place. And the Secretary General of the New Generations of the Region, Ignacio Jáudenes, in seventh. He is a law graduate, TAG and a regular contributor to the media. The proposal includes Belén Romero, a business and hospitality businesswoman, and José Martínez, a businessman linked to sports, both graduated in Business Administration and Management.

The list reflects gestures of support for Noelia Arroyo’s project, such as that of Carmen Inglés, president for 31 years of Afammer, the association of rural women in the Region, who wanted to reflect that support by appearing at number 20. Álvaro Valdés, mayor responsible for Sports and Business, is also part of the list, which is why all the councilors of the current government repeat, with the exception of Carlos Piñana and Cristina Pérez, who will leave the government to focus on their professional careers, according to sources of popular political formation.

The list has an important weight of popular representation in neighborhoods and councils. Fifth place is occupied by the current president of the El Algar Neighborhood Council, Francisca Sotomayor, a veteran fighter in neighborhood movements. There is also Juan Manuel Ayaso, an industrial technician, president of the neighboring Board of La Puebla-La Aparecida, and Julia Otón, a chemistry graduate and FP teacher, who chairs the Los Dolores Neighborhood Board, the most populous in the municipality.

Antonio Calderon



In the proposed team there are two primary school teachers, Santiago Ferrer, who is also an outstanding processionist, and Macarena de la Puente, a teacher with experience and international training. In the closing position, honorary place on the list, is Antonio Calderón, who has been a councilor for Social Services in the Cartagena City Council and is currently a deputy in the Regional Assembly.