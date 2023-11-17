The Cartagena government team, formed by the municipal group Popular and Vox, approved this Friday a seven-point agreement against the amnesty law and the pact between PSOE, Junts and ERC to invest Pedro Sánchez as president of the Government of Spain. The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, justified the urgency of this session announced on Tuesday in the “multiple requests from citizens and members of the Corporation for the City Council to make decisions regarding this threat.” The agreement in which the amnesty law is rejected will be sent to the presidency of the Government of Spain, to the Cortes Generales and to the Parliamentary Groups in the Congress and the Senate.

The councilor clarified that it was not a Plenary against the investiture of the President of the Government who “is within his right” to reach the agreements necessary to govern if he has not achieved sufficient support at the polls. For Arroyo, Pedro Sánchez and his government cannot endanger “the unity of Spain, the separation of powers, judicial independence and the equality of all Spaniards, including those of Cartagena” with the agreement signed with Junts and ERC. He assured that the Cartagena City Council “will continue to work from institutional loyalty to the presidents of the government of Spain and the Region of Murcia, in defense of the rights of the people of Cartagena, with demanding collaboration” and stressed that it will not allow “any Cartagena “is worth less than any pro-independence criminal.”

The municipal group MC and Sí Cartagena presented amendments that were rejected. The MC intended to take advantage of the communication to the deputies of the Cortes so that “they are aware of our concern about the granting of privileges that deepen the underfinancing that Cartagena suffers, as well as the lack of projects that take into account the needs in infrastructure, and other matters, which the municipality and the region of Cartagena have,” explained the spokesperson, Jesús Giménez Gallo. He reproached the government for bringing national problems to the plenary session, “which are everyone’s problems, but they don’t want to talk about Cartagena.”

For her part, the leader of Sí Cartagena and spokesperson for the Mixed municipal group, Ana Belén Castejón, warned that her vote would not serve to “meet partisan interests” and that if the amnesty used by Sánchez is disapproved, the same should be done with ” the tax amnesty allowed by Mariano Rajoy.

Partisan interests



The spokesperson for the socialist municipal group, Manuel Torres, accused Noelia Arroyo of putting the City Council at the service of “the partisan interests of the PP and the extreme right” with this motion against the amnesty. Torres suggested that “if they want to denounce someone, they should denounce López Miras for not complying with the Rosell law, not decontaminating the Zinsa land or suspending the removal of asbestos from six schools.”

Finally, the Vox spokesperson, Gonzalo López Pretel, regretted that the current situation is the result of “40 years of transfers” and reproached the local parties MC and Sí Cartagena that “we are councilors of the Cartagena City Council, but above all we are Spanish ». López Pretel insisted that “in Cartagena the people of Cartagena are defended but not only by addressing municipal issues, but also by talking about freedom, separation of powers, coherence and political positions.”