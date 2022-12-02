Arroyo tells the Minister of Transportation in a letter that “it is urgent” to know what services the city will have to “make profitable” the line
A few days after the high-speed trains begin to arrive in Murcia, the Cartagena City Council has asked the Ministry of Transport to clarify what rail connections the city will have from that moment on, when it is assumed that some will also be resolved. of the technical obstacles so that trains circulate again
