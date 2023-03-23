The mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, yesterday demanded from Adif and Renfe that the train line between Cartagena and Murcia be free for travelers until the service and trains cease to be “third world”. This request is in line with the gratuity that the state government implemented in Asturias and Cantabria until 2026, after the delays due to an error in the design of the new metric gauge trains, which did not fit in the tunnels. In these regions, the railway fleet is over 40 years old in many cases. Currently, the service between Cartagena and Murcia is free with the frequent user bonus issued by the State, until the end of the year, due to the energy crisis.

The mayoress insisted that it is “urgent” and “very necessary” to improve the service between Cartagena and Murcia with schedules adapted to the needs of users. As well as “having modern trains, which do not suffer constant breakdowns or delays. And compensate the users of the line by extending the free trains until it is definitely improved.

To formalize this request for free, the Cartagena councilor will promote an initiative in the next municipal plenary session to demand a “real” improvement of the rail connection with Murcia. Arroyo announced this measure yesterday after receiving a representation of users that collects signatures, it already has 400, to demand a “dignified” service between the two most important cities in the Region. These regular travelers told the mayor: “Far from improving, the service has worsened in recent months,” the City Council reported in a note. “We have been users of the train for 20 years, and since December the service has gotten even worse. Every day we suffer delays when there are no breakdowns, and we ask to adjust the frequencies to the times we need,” said Antonia Belando, one of the promoters of collecting signatures among passengers.

bad hours



Arroyo and travelers complained that there is only one train early in the morning from Murcia, leaving at 7:20 a.m. from El Carmen station; and until three hours later no other convoy leaves for Cartagena (10:15 am). In the opposite direction, there is also a distribution of frequencies that means that workers or university students who enter Murcia at eight or nine in the morning can arrive in good time. The Cartagena trains for these cases leave at 5.09 (arrival 6.05 hours) and 6.50 (arrival 7.45 hours). According to the Renfe website, they take 55 minutes.

Hours: today, Thursday

Departures from Cartagena

5.09 hours. 6.50 hours. 10.30 a.m. 12:00 p.m. 12:35 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 4:13 p.m. 18.10 hours. 20.03 hours. 9:15 p.m.

Departures from Murcia

7.20 a.m. 10.15 a.m. 11:58 p.m. 12:35 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 5:55 p.m. 18.10 hours. 8:11 p.m. 10:30 p.m. 10:39 p.m.

In addition, they denounced that the same frequency is sold with two different types of tickets, only changing their name. For today, Thursday, March 23, tickets can be obtained in Cartagena for ten round trips and as many back. The first departure from the port city is at 5:09 a.m. and the last at 9:15 p.m. While from Murcia the service starts at 7:20 a.m. and ends with the last train at 10:39 p.m. Due to this last schedule, it was “shocking” for Arroyo and the travelers that a train leaves Murcia at 10:30 p.m. and another immediately after, at 10:39 p.m. At noon something similar happens in Cartagena, with two departures to Murcia: at 12:00 and 12:35.

Report continuous breakdowns



The mayoress invited the government delegate, José Vélez, to get on the train. «He wants me to personally verify that the so-called Proximity service is unfortunate, with permanent delays and trains with breakdowns. You can’t sell a service that just added a frequency and changed its name as a solution,” he said.