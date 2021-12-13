THE TRUTH Murcia Monday, 13 December 2021, 18:22



The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, asks the Government of Spain and the Government Delegation in the Region of Murcia to define the definitive location of the Temporary Attention Center for Foreigners, which the Ministry of the Interior is currently building in El Espalmador with a provisional permit, “because we Cartagena do not want it there, we do not want it in the dock of the port, and we do not want it imposed on us.”

These are statements of the first mayor of Cartagena before the last meeting of the year of the Board of Directors of the Port Authority of Cartagena, in which the administrative concession for the occupation and exploitation of the commercial premises of the Commercial Building of the Pier has been approved. Alfonso XII to businessman Alfonso Torres, who is the beginning of the strategic project for Plaza Mayor that will revitalize the seafront of Cartagena.

Before the start of the works of the first phase of the Espacio Algameca project this week, Noelia Arroyo urges both the Government delegate and the Ministry of the Interior to unblock the El Espalmador road project “as soon as possible”, to do so It is essential that the definitive location of the CATE be clearly defined, especially when, according to Arroyo, “there are viable options for a definitive location that do not impede the development of a future project such as El Espalmador.”

The mayor urges to reach an agreement that allows to attend to immigrants in dignified conditions, as well as to social entities and the State security forces and bodies, “but that does not prevent the development of the El Espalmador project and the path from lighthouse to lighthouse that we want to carry out together with the Port Authority ».