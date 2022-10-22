The mayor, Noelia Arroyo, has been leading the Popular Party of Cartagena since this Saturday, as LA TRUTH advanced, after receiving the yes from the local Board of Directors, meeting at the Faculty of Business Science of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT ), which was attended by around 400 guests, including militants, sympathizers and civil society. There was also the president of the PP of the Region of Murcia, and president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, who entrusted him to open the party “to everyone, not only to the members, but also to any citizen and to the neighborhood representatives, of associations and institutions.

López Miras conveyed to him in his speech that the Cartagena PP has to be a party “with open doors”, where “neighbors can ask their questions” and in which “citizens know that their ideas will be heard” in addition to “They can make proposals and participate in decision-making».

Regarding Arroyo, he said that he has given “ample samples” of political leadership and public service to Cartagena, and that “he knows how to unite instead of dividing.” And he stressed “that municipal policies can be a social shield in the worst moment that citizens are going through.”

Focused on the problems of Cartagena



For his part, Arroyo defended that the government and the party should remain focused on solving the problems of the people of Cartagena and that they would not forgive a party distracted in “political things” when months of many difficulties arise. “We don’t need tricks to win elections, we just have to do our job well, because the better things go for Cartagena, the better things go for our party,” he said.

In the act, Joaquín Segado, the party’s president until this morning, resigned to make way for the mayor and candidate for re-election in May 2023. He highlighted the importance of the moment, because “a new stage of hope is opening for the PP of Cartagena». “It is time for the party to recognize the great work that Arroyo and her municipal team are doing at City Hall. I make myself available to him as one more militant, with absolute loyalty and all my commitment », he added. From now on, the focus will be on the party at the regional level and on López Miras becoming president in the elections in May next year.