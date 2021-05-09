The Deputy Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, he urged the Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, “to explain whether some of the 200 million euros for the Mar Menor that has been announced this week will be used to remove dry and mud to fulfill its commitment and respond to a reiterated request by the city council and the residents of the southern beaches of the Mar Menor ».

Arroyo recalled that the removal of dry matter is in “the Plan for the Protection of the Mar Menor Coastline and is essential for the strategy of the ‘Zero Dumping plan’ to work.” «They announce us 200 million and we are told about a new plan of which we only know that they are going to call it green plan. We want to know if in addition to painting it green, the contents that were already planned have changed, “he said.

«Minister Ribera made a commitment with the Minister of the Environment to look for a method of extraction of dry and sludge in an interview held in November 2019, but since then the situation has only worsened, forcing local administrations to close the beach and multiply their expenses on biomass collection, ”the popular explained in a statement.

Arroyo explained that «the City Council has come to offer to face the work that the ministry does not want to do, but an investment of 200 million euros like the one announced by the minister should be enough to include the solution of this, which is the first of the problems for the bathroom in Cartagena ».

Through a parliamentary initiative, the Popular Group is going to take a question to Congress and the Senate to the vice president of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, so that explain what the 200 million euros announced by Teresa Ribera herself are going to be spent onand if “they are going to serve to fulfill the commitments that the Government of Spain has been lacking with the Mar Menor, such as the removal of sludge and dry goods, which are within its competence.”