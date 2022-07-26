The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, announced on Monday “the largest municipal investment plan at a time when it is most needed”, endowed with “50 million euros, plus the European funds that we can obtain.” “And all this without reducing in the least the social aid” necessary to “mitigate the consequences of the biggest crisis in 40 years” due to the DANAs, the Covid and the invasion of Ukraine, he explained in his speech at the Plenary Debate of the State of the Municipality.

Arroyo, from the PP, alluded to “the stability” of the government team as a key to “helping the sectors most affected by the crisis, lowering taxes, raising investments and boosting tourism.” For this reason, he highlighted the existing coordination within the coalition that his party shares with Ciudadanos and with the non-attached councilors led by Deputy Mayor Ana Belén Castejón. «We work so that our economy resists the crisis and to overcome it. The goal is to maintain as much investment as possible to create jobs », she stressed. This year there are 17 million committed with own funds and, according to the councilor, 16 have been obtained from European funds.

The most imminent project is that of “beginning in the month of October of the work on the portico of the Roman Theater, with one million euros of European funds obtained from the Ministry of Culture.” “The western gallery will be excavated, the old arcaded area will be brought to light and the wall paintings that were there will be recovered,” he explained. Also in the Heritage area, “the third phase of excavations of the Roman Amphitheater will be contracted before the end of the year, as soon as we receive the 750,000 euros granted by the central government.” With regard to the old Cathedral, «three months ago we have commissioned the ideas competition in which we unite the drafting of the project and the direction of works.

The next challenge is the restoration of the San Leandro Battery “the first in which work will be carried out after the Christmas Fort”, recalled Arroyo, also thanks to funds from the European Union.

Among the infrastructures in progress in terms of mobility, the first mayor highlighted those “aimed at connecting the neighborhoods with the center, such as the pedestrian and bicycle corridor along the Benipila boulevard (Espacio Algameca) and the Vía Verde del Barrio Pear tree”. In the imminent future there is a plan to increase the green areas “with the two-kilometre park that will be built between Canteras and Molinos Marfagones).”

Arroyo highlighted the increase in the Decentralization budget, with 2.4 million euros for the Districts and 1.2 million managed by the Neighborhood Councils. In this section, he reviewed the restoration of the Casa Rubio de El Algar, whose first phase will have funds from the Autonomous Community.

Among the investments in sports facilities, he highlighted the 3.5 million “in a joint plan with F. C Cartagena.” He has also started “the plan to provide grass on twelve soccer fields of 10 sports facilities.” Likewise, he recalled that “the project is being drafted to expand the stands and renovate the changing rooms of the Ensanche athletics track, with 1 million”. Guimbarda’s Wssel Pavilion will receive 150,000 euros in repairs.

For the government team, tourism is key to creating wealth and employment, which is why the First Strategic Plan for Tourism is underway, which includes one for tourism sustainability that has received four million euros of European funding. Cultural initiatives such as the new Rock Imperium music festival, with 40,000 attendees in June, contribute to this area.

Cleaning and gardens, pending issues



“This municipality has a problem with cleanliness,” admitted Arroyo. “And if the question is whether we are satisfied with the service, the answer is no. The contract is 37 years old and it is insufficient », he indicated. From there, he stressed that “this government team is the first to have carried out an investigation that resulted in a million euros in fines.” Also check that there is no lack of personnel and the transfer of the machinery of the municipal company Lhicarsa to another headquarters other than that of FCC, to avoid fraud. Then we have invested 7.7 million euros in investments to have one hundred new cleaning vehicles. 1,800 containers and 2,500 bins.

Arroyo also acknowledged that “there is a problem with the maintenance of green areas, because the contract is not adapted to the real needs of our parks.” And he admitted that there are a series of resources against the new contract that will delay the implementation of improvements that double the investment to 10 million annually, with 70% more staff and the maintenance of twice the hectares of gardens »-

Regarding security, another section that generates complaints, Arroyo highlighted the effort made in the three years that the legislature has been in office, with 55 agents incorporated in 2020 and 55 in training and who will enter in 2022. Also with 22 new vehicles, a new supply of bulletproof vests and the imminent inauguration of the local police station.

He also recalled the important contribution of the Port Authority to urban improvements, with the inauguration in September of the first phase of the project to adapt the Paseo del Muelle, under the name of Plaza Mayor. “The Port has 200 million euros of investments in its portfolio, of the 170 are in progress and 25 are in urban areas”, he pointed out.

In the Mar Menor section, he recalled that the City Council has contracted a maintenance plan for the coastline worth 2.4 million, of which 800,000 euros are for the removal of biomass and that it will soon also have one for the removal of sludge. However, he indicated that these are measures to act against the consequences of the problems that the lagoon has, so he asked the Ministry for the Ecological Transition to provide solutions to the causes.

Regarding the AVE, Arroyo welcomed the fact that the projects of the rail corridor arriving in Cartagena have all their phases in progress and indicated that he hopes that this fall the Ministry of Transport defines urban integration “which has to be due to the current route and underground , because it’s the quickest way for us to have it soon.”

The first mayor made special emphasis on the fact that all the projects developed have been compatible with a social assistance plan that has led to the investment of seven million euros in those most affected by the crisis. “We have doubled the number of people receiving home care,” she said.

Also that the most affected economic sectors have been assisted with tax reductions for hotels and hospitality businesses, which represent significant savings, for example in the water rate, “which will come into force imminently.”

As a balance, Arroyo explained that “this government has taken care of developing its commitments included in the program agreement, working on the development of the municipality for the future, without neglecting those affected by the crisis. I would say that we have done everything, despite the crisis, “explained Arroyo.