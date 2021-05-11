The municipal government team yesterday defended the closure of the two privately managed public swimming pools, that of Wsell de Guimbarda and Urbanización Mediterráneo, for health and economic reasons. In response to MC’s criticism, sources from the Sports area, whose head is Noelia Arroyo, said that these facilities “will open in September, which is when we estimate that the epidemic situation is more controlled, there will be a higher percentage of vaccinated citizens »And a municipal hygiene plan will be applied to prevent contagion.

And he stated that “the concessionaires themselves and the Sports technicians advise against opening it, since the City Council would have to bear the cost of the imbalance in the concession that causes the reduction in capacity” since March. Sports estimates that it will avoid a total cost of 300,000 euros.