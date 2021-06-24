Actor Stephen Amell known for his role as Oliver Queen In the series Arrow, he has been involved in a bitter incident the day he was ejected from the plane for having used verbal violence against his wife, Cassandra jeanreported the TMZ portal.

As it became known, the Hollywood star had purchased tickets at the Delta company, to make his return on Monday 21, from Austin (Texas) to Los Angeles (California), after having attended the ATX Television Festival 2021.

However, before starting the flight, Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean began to argue, and then he began to raise his voice more and more. The stewardess in charge repeatedly asked him to calm down, but he ignored her.

Another portal, Page Six cited sources who claimed the actor appeared to be drunk. And before his refusal to calm down, he was escorted out by several flight attendants.

On June 23, Stephen Amell took to his Twitter account to give his version of what happened, insisting that he cooperated at all times and was not coerced to get off the plane.

“My wife and I argued Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to Los Angeles. They asked me to lower my voice and I did. About 10 minutes later they asked me to leave the flight. And I did it immediately. They did not take me out by force, “he said.

23.6.2021 | Tweet by Stephen Amell on Delta flight incident. Photo: Stephen Amell / Twitter

He continued: “I rebooked on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any other problems. I let my emotions take over me, end of story. Then, finally, he added: “The news cycle must be weak.”

