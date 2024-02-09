Waiting for the liveries

The month of February is equivalent to the presentation events of the new liveries of the Formula 1 teams that will take to the track for the next championship: as the pre-season tests in Bahrain approach, teams such as Haas, Williams, Stake F1 and Alpine have already removed the veils of their single-seaters to reveal the aesthetics of the latter to enthusiasts. Even before these events, however, there had been another team that, surprisingly, had published images of its 2024 livery without any scheduled events: the McLaren.

'Launch week'

The Woking company, moreover, competes in other top-tier championships such as IndyCar, and with a particularity: of its three cars that will turn on their Chevrolet engines in the top American open-wheel series, each of them features different colors. The demonstration is all in the 'Launch week' launched this week by the team Arrow McLaren SPwith the car #7 by Alexander Rossi unveiled first Tuesday with a mix of white, black and papaya.

'Papaya' orange which represents a 'must' for the history of McLaren, having been regularly present in F1 for some years now. A color that is not missing even on the single-seater David Malukas in IndyCar, with the American driver's #6 (unveiled on Thursday) which includes blue instead of white, but also in this case with some black details.

The final curiosity was all about the Mexican's #5 Pato O'Ward, from 2022 in the McLaren orbit also in F1 with private tests and official free practice sessions. A closeness with the Circus also represented in some way by his car, very similar to the style of those of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. In fact, he too will fight for the championship with a black and papaya car.