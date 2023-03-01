McLaren Racing has announced the multi-year extension of its already long-standing partnership with Lucas Oil. This will keep the sponsor a partner of the Indycar racing Arrow McLaren team.

Lucas Oil, a manufacturer and distributor of high-performance automotive oils and additives, is headquartered in Indianapolis. She has been a partner of the McLaren team for nearly 20 years, beginning her relationship with Sam Schmidt Motorsport in 2004.

With the opening of the season, which will take place from 3 to 5 March in St. Petersburg, Lucas Oil will continue to be present on all three cars of the Arrow McLaren team and on the suits of drivers Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi .

Matt Dennington, Executive Director, Partnerships and Accelerator, McLaren Racing, said:

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Lucas Oil, a long-standing partner who has stood by the team for nearly two decades. Through the growth and changes, their support has been critical to our team. We look forward to Time to continue our journey as we increase Arrow McLaren’s presence with three cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”

Arrow McLaren team owner Sam Schmidt said:

“Lucas Oil has been a champion of our team for nearly 20 years and through many team changes. The relationship with Lucas Oil has been incredibly important to the team; they have been a partner for the Indy 500 every year since 2004. A partnership of this duration is certainly special, and looking back at how it has evolved over the years is a testament to their support and the quality we place on the partnerships we have as a team.”

Brandon Bernstein, director of partnership marketing, said:

“For nearly two decades, the Arrow McLaren team has relied on our products to deliver performance at the highest level of INDYCAR racing, and it is an honor to extend our partnership as they expand their business with a third entry for next season. Lucas Oil’s commitment to supplying the best oils and additives to its race teams is why our relationship with Arrow McLaren has been so successful, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to continue doing so for the 2023 season. and beyond”.